Gas prices drop in time for summer travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Good news for drivers, gas prices are down just in time for the summer travel season.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gas has dropped more than 10 cents in the past month to $2.74 per gallon.

The current price is 18-cents lower than it was a year ago. The decline is due in part to lower crude oil prices, which are hovering around $54 a barrel.

Regular gas in Springfield is going for an average of $2.66, but can be found as cheap as $2.52 in the city.