Gas prices expected to remain high throughout the summer

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is typically one of the biggest travel weekends of the year. And this year wasn’t any different.

According to AAA, more than 37 million people drove to their Memorial Day weekend destinations this year. Many drivers had to fuel up at gas stations, that have been charging higher prices.

Gas stations in Hadley were charging $2.79 for unleaded gasoline Sunday. And while that’s four cents less than the national average, the current price is nearly 20 cents higher than residents paid a month ago.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the busy summer driving season, so when you fuel up from now through the summer, expect to pay higher gas prices.

More people on the road increases the demand for summer-grade gasoline and that means more expensive prices. One UMass student told 22News paying more money on gas will impact how often she drives this summer.

“I think as the gas prices go up it may be a little challenge for me,” Tenzin Dahekyong of Amherst said. “I’m a UMass grad student so it’s not so easy for me paying gas prices. Every little bit counts.”

Experts say a tight supply of summer-gasoline, a decrease in oil output by OPEC, and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela will likely keep gas prices high this summer.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Americans used more gasoline than any other country last year.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.