NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Analysts say the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month. But it’s still $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

22News spoke with one person who says the fluctuating gas prices is making them consider buying an electric vehicle.

Avery Nakashian of Northampton, told 22News, “I think it definitely raises the chances for getting an electric car. I definitely want one, so then you don’t have to pay for gas and its better for the environment.”

Massachusetts’s average gas price is down 11 cents from last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon. Both Hampden and Franklin County currently have the lowest gas prices, according to AAA.

The commonwealth’s average gas price is 7 cents higher than the national average.