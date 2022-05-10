(WWLP) – Gas prices are spiking once again in Massachusetts, reaching a new record high of $4.42 per gallon this morning, breaking the previous record set Monday. Before that, the record high was set in March at $4.36.

Prices are the worst in the Eastern part of the state. Franklin and Hampshire Counties have the highest prices in Western Mass with an average of $4.38 per gallon.

The rising prices are due primarily to the high cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100.