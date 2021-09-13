Gas prices in Springfield average $3.01 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have stayed relatively the same in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon; this being 98.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.20 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.07 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.17 a gallon and Hartford is $3.09 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water – the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida’s wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It’s too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

September 13, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 13, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 13, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 13, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 13, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 13, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

September 13, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

September 13, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

September 13, 2012: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

September 13, 2011: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)