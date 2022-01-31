Gas prices in Springfield average $3.27 per gallon

The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.27 per gallon in the past week and stand 92.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.95 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.35 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.48 a gallon and Hartford is $3.45 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g Monday. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 31, 2021: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

January 31, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

January 31, 2019: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 31, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 31, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 31, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

January 31, 2015: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

January 31, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 31, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

January 31, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)