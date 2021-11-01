Gas prices in Springfield average $3.32 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.32 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.34 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.09 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.38 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.51 a gallon and Hartford is $3.46 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g Monday. The national average is up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While California’s high prices will not become a nationwide norm, prices there will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks. For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead. OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn’t seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, its meeting and comments could easily drive the market up or down. The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 29.4 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 1, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 1, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 1, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

November 1, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 1, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 1, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 1, 2014: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

November 1, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

November 1, 2012: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

November 1, 2011: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)