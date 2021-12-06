Gas prices in Springfield average $3.35 per gallon

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.35 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.19 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.55 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.39 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.55 a gallon and Hartford is $3.49 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g Monday. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.19/g higher than a year ago.

“The downturn in average gas prices continued to gain momentum last week as oil prices remained at a hefty discount. This is largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the Great Lakes region, the fastest to see prices respond to market fluctuations, is seeing hefty monthly declines approaching 30 cents per gallon, much of the rest of the country is lagging behind. But, we will see precipitous declines in the next week or two as stations continue to sell through higher priced inventory before slowly lowering their prices. It’s not impossible given the conditions that price wars, where stations lower their price significantly, could emerge as stations now have considerable room to lower prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

December 6, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 6, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 6, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 6, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 6, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

December 6, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 6, 2014: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

December 6, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 6, 2012: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

December 6, 2011: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)