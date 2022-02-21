SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.46 per gallon in the past week and are standing 96.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.24 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.51 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.64 a gallon and Hartford is $3.62 a gallon.

Find the lowest gas prices near you

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g Monday. The national average is up 20.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 88.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

February 21, 2021: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

February 21, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

February 21, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

February 21, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 21, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 21, 2016: $1.69/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 21, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 21, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 21, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

February 21, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)