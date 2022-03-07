SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are continuing to soar around the country, with the average price for a gallon of gas increasing nine cents from Sunday night into Monday morning.

We are closing-in on the all-time record for national average gas prices. According to AAA, that record was set on July 17, 2008, where unleaded regular gas was averaging $4.11 per gallon.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Springfield area is $4.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is an increase of nearly 55 cents per gallon just in the past week, and nearly 75 cents in the past month.

AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of gas is now up to $4.16 per gallon, which exceeds the 2008 national average price.

Relief is not expected anytime soon, and gas is expected to continue to rise in price. The ongoing war in Ukraine has caused great uncertainty in global energy markets, leading to higher crude oil prices. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. and European officials are in talks to ban the importation of Russian oil, which would further constrain supply.

Blinken said that President Biden, his cabinet, and leaders around Europe are trying to figure out how to maintain a steady global supply of oil without Russian imports.