FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With inflation still a major problem and the Russia Ukraine conflict overseas, some people are concerned about gas prices going up once again.

The highest recorded gas price in Massachusetts was recorded this past year when prices at the pumped averaged about $5.04.

22News spoke to a Northampton resident about pump price concerns here in the Commonwealth.

“You know inflation, coupled with World War III on the axis right now, is definitely the reason why gas prices are the way they are,” said Anthony Bell. “I feel like we can see varying prices I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen but we’re living in interesting times.”

According to AAA, gas prices currently average $3.88 in Massachusetts. In the meantime, enrolling in gas reward programs at your local grocery store or wholesale club, or carpooling are a few economic options to save.