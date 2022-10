(WWLP) – Looking at gas prices, the national average is up for the second straight week. It’s now $3.80 on average for a gallon of regular.

In California, prices are just 3 cents short of record highs right now. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gas was $6.46.

Locally, we are seeing gas prices averaging just about $3.35 in western Massachusetts. That is down about $1.70 since we hit record high prices back in June.