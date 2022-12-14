GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College is launching an initiative to help entrepreneurs.

Greenfield Community College is launching the Route 2 Rural Innovation Corridor which will help entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities in the region launch their business dreams.



The grant funds will help GCC provide 10 entrepreneurs with services including business training, coaching and consulting that will help strengthen and hone their business and financial skills.

Supporting rural education, workforce development, and economic development are the three main points that GCC and Franklin County are looking to address.

“We’re gonna give them the knowledge skills and networks they need to develop grow scale and then sustain their businesses in Franklin County,” said Max Fripp, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The initiative is being powered by a $98,000 Community One Stop Grant from the Massachusetts Office of Housing and Economic Development.