George Floyd laid to rest as thousands across country mourn with his family

HOUSTON, TX. (WWLP) – After more than two weeks of protests over his death, George Floyd was laid to rest in Texas Tuesday.

There were heavy hearts all over the world Tuesday for George Floyd, whose death led to the rise of the black lives matter movement for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Forty-six-year-old George Floyd’s life was cut short while in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Many will remember him as a black man who was pinned under the knee of a white police officer for nearly nine minutes.

Thousands came to Houston to bid a final farewell to George Floyd, and celebrate his life. Floyd’s family, politicians, and civil rights activists shared memories of the man they called a “gentle giant.”

It was a hard day for Floyd’s loved ones and all those who tuned in to watch his funeral. Pastor Dr. Aco White of Mount Zion Baptist church reflected on Floyd’s life and where we go from here as a country. He said, “How can we build stronger partnerships with police departments, so that all communities are safe, so that all taxpaying communities feel as if they are being heard and their voices aren’t being overlooked?”

Dr. White told 22News he mourned Floyd’s death and watched his funeral, just like many did in Springfield’s black community. George Floyd was buried in a grave next to his mother.

The police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was charged with second degree murder. He’s scheduled to be back in court June 29.

His bail was set at $1.5-million.