Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gives coronavirus update

by: WRBL Digital Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expected to give an update on the coronavirus COVID-19, following news of new Georgia patient infections, following a call with Vice President Mike Pence this afternoon.

The Governor will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist; Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King; Adjutant General Tom Carden; GEMA Director Homer Bryson; State School Superintendent Richard Woods; and Coronavirus Task Force members.

This conference also comes after the Governor’s office announced that state officials were preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park as a COVID-19 isolation location for patient quarantine to monitor patients who have potentially been infected.

