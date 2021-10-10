Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift, GBI offering $17k reward

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer has been gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was shot Saturday around 1 a.m. outside the Alamo Police Department by Damien Ferguson, 43.
The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.
“A blue alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer, and hsa not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public,” says GBI spokesperson Natalie Ammons said.
GBI issued an alert for suspect Damien Ferguson, 43, who it says killed Harrison. The GBI held a press conference Saturday afternoon. The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.
GBI is offering a $17,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ferguson. GBI urges anyone with information to call 1-800-597-8477 or submit an online tip.
Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.