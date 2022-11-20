SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102 is set to host the annual Mayflower Marathon to benefit Open Pantry, and this year the food drive will be outside the South End Market and parking garage at MGM.

This is the 29th year for the event, and non-perishable food and donations are collected to go to the Open Pantry in Springfield. Lanes will be assigned to make dropping off donations throughout the marathon easier.

“It’s always good to give back to the community and help out wherever,” said Aydan Knight from Ontario Canada.

As the Open Pantry continues to see growing demand for their services and the need for donations of non-perishable food items is increasing.

“Well I just think it’s good for the community just to give back and show that people who are struggling during the holidays because it is a stressful time you know people are struggling to make ends meet and get all those necessities that you would need to celebrate Christmas,” said Knight.

The Mayflower Marathon begins at 6AM on Monday, and runs 52 hours straight until 10AM on Wednesday.