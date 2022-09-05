(WWLP) – The unofficial end of summer is today and that means people are getting their homes ready for the fall season ahead.

The weather is getting cooler and the leaves are falling, which means business is changing for some and home upkeep is changing for all. “This time of year it’s um yard cleanup and getting ready for the insulating of windows,” said Bob Parent Assistant Sales Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

As the weather is cooling outside the unofficial begin to fall is upon us and getting your home ready for the seasonal change is a necessary. Wasting heat and keeping a clean yard is key and easy to remember but there’s more you can do.

People are gearing up for fall and making sure that there homes are ready for the cold, the leaves and the different challenges that autumn holds Leaves are already falling and overnight temperatures are going to dip below freezing in just a few weeks.

“Well we have had a lot of people coming in and getting ready for yard cleanup getting the bags and the rakes and we have had some people who are looking into and questioning about how to do their window sealing up those and getting ready for the fall weather,” added Parent.

HGTV suggests cleaning the gutters, reversing your ceiling fan, fertilizing your lawn, purchasing a programmable thermostat, and more.