Ghislaine Maxwell in COVID quarantine after prison staffer gets virus

FILE – In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York. Transcripts released Thursday show the ex-girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls. Ghislaine Maxwell said she “never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The one-time girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein has been placed in quarantine at a New York City federal lockup after a staff member there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prosecutors said in a letter to a judge Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell was isolated last Wednesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center as a precaution even though she tested negative.

She will remain in the same cell where she was already housed and will be given 30 minutes a day outside of her cell to shower, make phone calls or use the email system, according to the letter. She will have up to three hours a day to make legal calls while alone in a room “where no MDC staff can hear her communications with counsel.”

They said she is not exhibiting symptoms and will be tested again at the conclusion of a two-week quarantine.

The government said she cannot meet with her lawyers during quarantine as she prepares for a July trial.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.