Girl, 4, shot while sleeping; neighbor was cleaning shotgun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 4-year-old girl was sleeping in her bed when she was accidentally shot. Now, her neighbor is facing criminal charges.

Courtesy of the Providence Police Department

Police said Lisandro Vicaro Rodiguez, 22, was cleaning his shotgun around 2 a.m. in his Regent Avenue apartment when the gun went off.

The shot, police said, went through Rodriguez’s floor and the ceiling of the little girl’s bedroom, striking her in the left side of her chest.

Police said Rodriguez went downstairs and took the girl to Roger Williams Hospital. She was later transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and released late Friday morning.

Police said Rodriguez is charged with firing in a compact area, criminal negligence, and assault.