Girl Scouts donate cookies to USO

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girl Scout Cookies collected through Project Care and Share were donated to local military and non-profit organizations Wednesday.

A total of 7,200 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were given out to the following locations:

2,400 to USO Pioneer Valley

2,400 to UMass Memorial Medical Center

1,800 to The Worcester County Food Bank

600 to Webster/Dudley Food Share

According to a news release sent to 22News from Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, Brownie Girl Scout Paige and Ambassador Girl Scout Julia handed off 200 cases that included 2,400 packages of Girl Scout Cookies to Representatives from USO Pioneer Valley at the Girl Scout Leadership Center in Holyoke.

Approximately 6,000 Girl Scouts participated in the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program.

About Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts:

Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts serves over 7,000 girls in grades K through 12 with the strong support of 3,800 adult volunteers in 186 towns and cities in central and western Massachusetts. Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Since 1912, girls have explored new fields of knowledge, learned valuable skills, and developed strong core values through Girl Scouts. Today, Girl Scouts is, as it always has been, the organization best positioned to help girls develop important leadership skills they need to become successful adults.

About Pioneer Valley USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to our nation. It is Located on the largest air reserve base in the nation, Westover ARB which is home to about 5,500 military service members and their family.