(WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley hosted a virtual town hall to honor National Women’s Equality Day on Friday.

The organization held a ‘Reproductive Rights’ Town Hall that featured a panel of women that include educators, activists, and counselors. The topic of reproductive rights is one that Girls Inc. members across the country identified as one that is important to them. The town hall also included comprehensive and honest conversations on mental health, addressing misconceptions and stereotypes.

“The biggest goal is to provide that safe space and have a conversation and learn information around what their rights are, what access to reproductive rights services, what’s available to them or just what questions they might have in regards to conversations across the country. ” said Suzanne Parker, executive director, Girls Inc. “And access to reproductive health care is part of being able to ensure that youth can fully develop to their potential.”

Panelist shared resources and strategies and there was time set aside for comments and questions.