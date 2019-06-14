Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival committee presents local non-profits with checks

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival isn’t until July, but Thursday night there was a preview of what you’ll hear when you attend that event in Northampton.

The festival committee presented two local non-profits, “Forum House Viability” and the “River Valley Counseling Center,” each with a $15,000 check. The money was raised during last year’s festival.

Peter Langmore told 22News, “They get dozens and dozens of volunteers to help because without them we couldn’t do it. At the gate, in the pub.”

This year’s festival is happening on July 20th at Look Park in Northhampton.

Several bands will take the stage, including fan favorite Enter the Haggis.

