(WWLP) – Inflation has affected many things in the U.S. and now the latest item rising is the price of a glass bottle.

Glass bottles have risen by as much as 20%. As well as shipments coming from over sea’s and with fuel prices high, winemakers may be forced to pass those costs down to consumers. There are still ways to save when it comes to your drink of choice.

Jay Passerini, owner of Bertellis told 22News, “there are a lot of wines that are specials and 2 for 4’s and you can find wines at a good price. Everyone’s taste is different but there are those wines out there that are at a good price.”

Winemakers are also considering using reusable bottles and shipping in bulk to cut prices down. Prices may also see a drop now that the holiday season is behind us.