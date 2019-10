CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - 22News weekday morning anchor and I-Team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk has been Working For You for the last five years. Thursday marked her last day on the desk at WWLP-22News as she continues to pursue her career in another news market.

Tamara joined the news team in July 2014 as a multi-media journalist and has covered several high profile events including the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston and the Presidential Inauguration.