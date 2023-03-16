GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every winter, Cool Insuring Arena is a busy place. Usually, it’s Adirondack Thunder hockey keeping it active. This weekend, though, the downtown venue trades in hockey sticks and ice for basketballs and hoops.

On Thursday, the city welcomed the return of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Boys Basketball Tournament, making its 37th pilgrimage to Glens Falls in the last 40 years. State games will be held at the arena between Friday and Sunday – and the community is excited to have it back.

“The bad weather came earlier in the week, and we’re sure not to have it repeated this weekend,” said Collins. “I’ve got a commitment from St. Patrick himself.”

Glens Falls will see 20 New York teams converge upon it this weekend. Two of those teams are local, including Catholic Central High School in Troy and North Warren Central School District in northern Warren County. Statewide, over 700 teams take part every year.

“These teams started three months ago, with the quest of earning the right to be here in Glens Falls to compete for a state championship,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas. Glens Falls is truly the place where dreams come true.”

Representatives from the Lake George and Adirondack regional chambers of commerce also attended Thursday’s welcome ceremony. The Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, operated by the Lake George chamber, operates a microsite for the tournament, helps with hotel booking, and provides resources to athletes at check-in for the tournament.

The basketball tournament is also a shot in the arm for restaurants and other businesses around Glens Falls. In 2022, the NYSPHSAA games saw more than 60% of visitors make an overnight stay in either the city or elsewhere in Warren County.

The NYSPHSAA games run through the weekend at Cool Insuring Arena. Keep an eye on news10.com’s sports section for updates on games and scores as the state’s best square off.