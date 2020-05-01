Gloves could put you at risk of catching Covid-19 if not properly disposed of after use

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have been wearing gloves for an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 but, they might be doing more harm than good.

We’ve received multiple complaints from 22News viewers about dirty, used gloves not being disposed of properly, leaving public areas littered with them.

A Chicopee woman sent 22News a video of her having to dispose of potentially contaminated gloves that other people carelessly threw on the ground right outside her home. Which puts her and her children at a greater risk of catching the virus.

“I don’t know where people have been and who’s actually been sick, coughing, touching their face with those gloves, and then in turn I am here picking it up exposing myself and my family,” said the Chicopee woman.

The City of Chicopee mandates everyone to wear a mask while out in public but they say gloves aren’t necessary and provide a false sense of security.

Health experts agree, unless you change gloves every time you touch a surface or an object, you’re only spreading germs. Anyone caught throwing gloves on the ground will be fined for littering.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today