Gloves could put you at risk of catching Covid-19 if not properly disposed of after use

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have been wearing gloves for an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 but, they might be doing more harm than good.

We’ve received multiple complaints from 22News viewers about dirty, used gloves not being disposed of properly, leaving public areas littered with them.

A Chicopee woman sent 22News a video of her having to dispose of potentially contaminated gloves that other people carelessly threw on the ground right outside her home. Which puts her and her children at a greater risk of catching the virus.

“I don’t know where people have been and who’s actually been sick, coughing, touching their face with those gloves, and then in turn I am here picking it up exposing myself and my family,” said the Chicopee woman.

The City of Chicopee mandates everyone to wear a mask while out in public but they say gloves aren’t necessary and provide a false sense of security.

Health experts agree, unless you change gloves every time you touch a surface or an object, you’re only spreading germs. Anyone caught throwing gloves on the ground will be fined for littering.