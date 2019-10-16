GM, United Auto Workers reach tentative deal

(NBC News) A tentative deal between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union could soon get more than 49,000 employees back to work after four weeks on the picket line.

The agreement now goes before UAW representatives from around the country who will be meeting in Detroit on Thursday.

The deal doesn’t bring an immediate end to the strike. Two union committees will vote, then members have to approve it. That process that could take several days.



Terms of the four-year contract haven’t been released, but are expected to include concessions on both sides.

