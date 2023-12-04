CONN. (WWLP) – Gold prices are hitting record highs and are expecting to stay that way into next year.

22News spoke with pawn shop experts at Hat City Pawn in Connecticut. They told us that this uptick in price is a reaction to global uncertainties, like inflation as well as geopolitical conflicts overseas.

Bobby Mineo of Hat City added if you have gold now is the time to sell it.

“Just go into your jewelry box and see if you have any broken earrings, broken chains, stuff like that you want to get rid of,” Mineo recommends. He explained, “As it goes up, it is always a good time to get rid of it. And it’s so expensive right now because of what is going on. A small handful of gold could be… $500.”

CNBC reports that gold prices are expected to remain above $2,000 levels next year.

