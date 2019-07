(KSL) Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl.

Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head.

The community has come together to support the family, and has placed pink ribbons around the town.

The little girl’s uncle says the tragedy is a lesson to treasure each moment of every day.

