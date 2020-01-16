Good boy! – Great Dane takes on home invader

(KFOR/NBC News) – Tracy McCoy has never been more thankful for her dog, Dubai, after the 122 lb. Great Dane saved the day when a stranger walked right into their home.

It happened Monday afternoon at her home in Oklahoma City.

Tracy says she heard their side door open, and thought it was her older son, but instead… “I looked up and came face-to-face with a stranger.”

Tracy was home with her son Nathaniel. Nathaniel is blind, and Tracy says he had no idea what was happening until he heard her scream.

He wasn’t the only one surprised to hear Tracy’s yell.

“The instant that I screamed, Dubai understood that that person was not welcome here,” said McCoy.

Security video shows the suspect walk into the house and actually pet Dubai before walking further down the hallway.

