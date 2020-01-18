Good Samaritan in Adams buys single mom’s groceries

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday night, Ann Stevens went to the Hometown Adams Market to buy ingredients for taco night.

The single mom borrowed her daughter’s allowance to help pay for the dinner.

In the checkout line, a stranger turned around and put $20 on the counter, saying, “I didn’t see you during Christmas.” Stevens thinks the Good Samaritan has made a habit, especially during the holidays, of handing out money.

Moved by the good deed, she wanted to let him know the impact it had on her so she posted about it online in the “Voices of Adams” group.

Immediately, residents chimed in thanking Stevens for sharing the story, thanking the stranger, and commenting on how the kindness was common in the Adams community.