Google buys Fitbit for over $2 billion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Google has completed its more than two billion-dollar acquisition of Fitbit.

It comes 14 months after Google announced the deal that immediately raised regulatory and privacy alarms.

Google makes most of its money by selling ads based on the information it collects from its billions of users.

Privacy watchdogs feared it might exploit Fitbit to peer even deeper into people’s lives.

But Google entered a series of commitments around the world pledging it won’t use the health and fitness data to sell more ads.