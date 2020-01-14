GOP leader says he doubts tolls can pass Connecticut Legislature

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Republican leader of the Connecticut Senate says he doubts there’s enough support in the General Assembly to pass a transportation bill that includes tolls.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, of North Haven, told reporters Monday that tolls have been talked about forever at the state Capitol, and a bill still isn’t ready for a vote. He’s urging the majority Democrats to consider the GOP’s plan, which doesn’t include tolls.

Gov. Ned Lamont and supportive legislative Democrats are hoping to finally pass a transportation plan with truck-only bridge tolls before the Legislature convenes its regular session on Feb. 5.

