Gorse Children’s Center families will protest for a long-term childcare center

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gorse Action Group formed by local families will march on Monday in pursuit of a long-term childcare service commitment from Mount Holyoke College.

The MHC faculty, staff, and other members of the community will “March to the Arch” at 5:00 pm on March 8 at the Gorse Children’s Center located at 27 Morgan Street.

After the College’s announcement of its anticipated closure of the Center, many members of the surrounding communities spoke out in protest.

One petition by Gorse families gathered over 1,500 signatures and it led to an apology from College President Sonya Stephens, along with a notice informing the public that the College had secured a one-year extension.

However, the protest seeks to get a firm commitment from President Stephens for a long-term operation of the Center.

The march will end in a demonstration at the main entrance arch of Mount Holyoke’s campus.