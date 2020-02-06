Gould’s Maple Sugar House will not open its doors this year

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Shelburne Falls told us they remember Gould’s not just for the maple treats but also a place where they met people from all over New England and beyond.

After 60 years, Gould’s Maple Sugar House in Shelburne Falls will not be opening for the season.

On Monday they posted on Facebook, thanking everyone for visiting for the past 60 years but said they were not opening this year.

Some Shelburne Falls residents told 22News they’ve taken generations of their families to Gould’s over the years.

Shelburne Falls resident Nick Doneilo said he loved meeting the owners and tasting all they had to offer at the restaurant.

Doneilo told 22News, “I went there when I was a little kid, I haven’t been there in probably 12 years. But I always remember Mrs. Gould’s homemade pickles and visiting the gift shop and sitting on the benches in the windows and just having a great time.”

Locals told us that maple sugar is a big industry in franklin county and not having Gould’s open this year will make a noticeable impact on the area for tourism.