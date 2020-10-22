Gov. Abbott is coming to Waco to discuss new Amazon site

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Gov. Greg Abbott is coming to Waco on Friday to discuss plans for a new Amazon fulfillment center.

FOX44 News first brought you the announcement of the center on Monday, Oct. 19th.

Construction is already underway in Waco for what will become one of Amazon’s newest homes. It will by 700,000 square feet and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton says the company will bring at least 1,000 jobs to Waco.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Greater Waco Chamber President/CEO Matt Meadors, Amazon’s Regional Director of Operations William Hicks, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, and City of Waco Councilmember John Kinnaird.

We will bring you the event live on FOX44news.com, starting at 2:45 p.m.