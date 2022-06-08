BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker on Wednesday made nominations for the positions of Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Associate Justice of the District Court.

The governor nominated Attorney Claudine A. Cloutier as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Clerk Magistrate Kimberly M. Foster as Associate Justice of the District Court.

In a press release, Governor Baker said he believes Cloutier and Foster are well-suited for the nominations. “I am pleased to submit their nominations to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent,” Baker said. Lt. Governor Karyn Polito added, “Attorney Cloutier and Clerk Magistrate Foster will bring diverse experiences to the judiciary if confirmed.”

The Superior Court is the trial court of general jurisdiction for Massachusetts, while the District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.