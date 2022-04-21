CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker has nominated Barbara Burton to serve as the new Clerk-Magistrate of the Chicopee District Court; Burton currently serves as Acting Clerk-Magistrate of the court and will take over her duties upon confirmation.

Burton has 28 years of legal experience. She began her legal career as an assistant district attorney in the Hampden County DAs office and has since served in Springfield juvenile and district courts.

Burton joined the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office in 1994 as an Assistant District Attorney, attempting cases in the Springfield District Court. Eventually, she was named Attorney-in-Charge of the Springfield Juvenile Court, responsible for juvenile offenders and managing assistant district attorneys and support staff.

The Massachusetts Trial Court hired Attorney Burton in 1997 as Assistant Clerk Magistrate for the Springfield District Court, and then later as First Assistant Clerk Magistrate.

She currently serves as the Acting Clerk Magistrate Pro Tempore for the Chicopee District Court after serving as First Assistant Clerk Magistrate for the court.

“Attorney Burton’s current role as the Acting Clerk-Magistrate of the Chicopee District Court has well-prepared her to serve in a permanent capacity,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit her name to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

Her nomination will be reviewed by the Governor’s Council for final confirmation.

“I welcome the nomination of this distinguished attorney,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “If confirmed, I am confident that Attorney Burton’s knowledge of and experience with the Chicopee District Court will allow her to continue to serve the public effectively in this permanent position.”