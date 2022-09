WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be in Westfield Tuesday, with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Education Jim Peyser, at Westfield Technical Academy to announce the latest round of Skills Capital Grants.

Later, the Governor will join Congressman Richard Neal and other state and local officials at Barnes Air National Guard Base to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new main gate, followed by the ribbon cutting for a new taxiway.