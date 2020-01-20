Gov. Baker to deliver annual state of the state address

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is preparing to deliver his annual state of the state address at a time of growing challenges for Massachusetts.

Baker is expected to touch on some of those themes during his address Tuesday.

The red hot economic boom of recent years in the eastern portion of the state has brought with it soaring housing costs and widespread transportation gridlock.

Those problems come as the state faces a nearly $900 million budget gap in the next fiscal year. Despite the challenges, Baker remains popular in his home state.

Governor Baker will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts State House. 22News will be LIVE streaming the program at WWLP.com.