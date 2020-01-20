1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club Police: 2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Missouri shooting
Watch Live
Mayor Sarno, Governor Baker kick off MLK Day celebration in Springfield

Gov. Baker to deliver annual state of the state address

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Governor_Baker_lays_out_top_3_priorities_0_20190103235642

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is preparing to deliver his annual state of the state address at a time of growing challenges for Massachusetts.

Baker is expected to touch on some of those themes during his address Tuesday.

The red hot economic boom of recent years in the eastern portion of the state has brought with it soaring housing costs and widespread transportation gridlock.

Those problems come as the state faces a nearly $900 million budget gap in the next fiscal year. Despite the challenges, Baker remains popular in his home state.

Governor Baker will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts State House. 22News will be LIVE streaming the program at WWLP.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories