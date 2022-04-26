(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will be in western Massachusetts Tuesday to unveil runway improvements at Westover Air Reserve Base.

Westover’s main runway was first built in 1954 and this is the first time it’s been reconstructed. The improvements come at a cost of nearly $32 million.

The governor will be joined at this morning’s event by Congressman Richard Neal and Colonel Joseph Janik, the commander of the 439 Airlift Wing.

The base is not the only stop Governor Baker will be making in western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Baker is also set to attend a ribbon-cutting for the new UMass Transportation Center at Westover, which is at the Westover Metropolitan Airport.

He will later head up to UMass Amherst itself for the opening of new solar projects near McGuirk Stadium.