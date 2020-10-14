Gov. Baker’s $45.5B budget increases spending but doesn’t raise taxes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday unveiled his $45.5 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year.

This is the second budget proposal from Gov. Baker and it takes into account the $3.6 billion dollar drop in revenue the state saw due to the pandemic.

Under his proposal, an additional $5.3 billion will go towards education, $100 million will go towards small business support, and MassHealth will see a 10 percent boost in funding.

“Which will support the increased caseloads due to COVID-19 as well as costs as well as costs associated without public health response,” Baker said.

State leaders were hoping to see another COVID relief bill out of Washington, but since one hasn’t emerged yet, and likely won’t until after the election, more than $1.3 billion will be used from the rainy day fund to help cover spending increases.

The budget is now headed to the legislature for consideration, Gov. Baker said he is hoping to see a final version delivered to his desk before Thanksgiving.