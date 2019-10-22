Gov. Baker’s vape ban will remain in place following judge ruling

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been just under a month since Governor Charlie Baker issued a statewide ban on vaping product sales in response to a nationwide outbreak of vaping related lung injuries.

On Monday, a superior court judge acknowledged there is no strong consensus as to the cause of the lung injuries.

The judge gave the Baker Administration a week to re-issue the ban on nicotine vaping products as an “emergency regulation.”

“The courts did rule that the vaping ban can stay in effect. They had some concerns about the process and we will work with the attorney general in relation to that,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

Governor Baker said that his administration has been looking at ways to help small businesses impacted by this ban. Owners at the Tobacco Barn in Westfield said more strict FDA regulations on products would lead to less lung-related injuries.

“You have to tell the public what you’re selling them. It’s the same deal you have to tell the people what’s in their product, how they’re selling it and how it’s being manufactured. You can say a pod is 5% nicotine but what’s the other 95% in there.” -Erica Bousquet -Tobacco Barn in Westfield

