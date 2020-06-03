Gov. DeWine says hosting RNC in Ohio ‘not something we would volunteer to do’

OHIO (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in an interview Wednesday Ohio hosting the Republican National Convention “would not be something we would volunteer to do.”

**To watch the full interview with DeWine on Fox News, click here**

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is seeking a new state to host the RNC after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

In an interview with “Fox News” Wednesday, DeWine said it’s unlikely that the RNC could be held in Ohio.

“I don’t know,” he said. “These mass gatherings are kind of the last thing to come together, and a mass gathering inside is frankly the thing that would scare us the most about the spread of the virus. The virus is still very much here.”

In Ohio, there have been 36,350 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with 2,258 deaths.

**For more on coronavirus in Ohio, watch the video above**

DeWine said that while the numbers are currently “fairly flat,” they are “not going down.”

“I don’t know where we will be several months from now, but this would not be something we think we would volunteer to do,” he said.

The governors of Georgia and Florida have said they would be willing to host the RNC.

The RNC was held in Cleveland back in 2016.