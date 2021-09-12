Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)- History was made in Longmeadow on Sunday, the town holding its first-ever PRIDE festival.

It had such a good turnout, parking spots were tough to find.

"This is amazing, I mean Longmeadow has never done anything before, the turnout phenomenal, its so great to see everyone out," Seth Stutman, Marketing and Membership Director for Springfield JCC said.

"Everybody is welcome here and its a safe spot, you're not alone," said Shelby Cooney of Longmeadow. "People are loving here, accepting, and there are a lot of fun events."