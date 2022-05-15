BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local officials gathered Friday to share an update Saturday afternoon Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia offered his condolences to the families of the ten people killed and confirmed all the victims have been identified and their families notified.

“The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime,” Commissioner Gramaglia said. “It will be prosecuted as a hate crime. This is someone that has hate in their heart, soul and mind. There is no mistake that’s the direction this is going in.”

“This will be completely geared toward securing a conviction for this individual,” Gramaglia added.

