BOSTON STATEHOUSE (WWLP) – Governor Baker is continuing to push for the passage of a massive tax relief plan.

The executive branch and the legislative branch have different ideas on how to put money back into the pockets of residents all across the state.

Today Baker called a meeting with tax experts to show why his plan deserves a fair vote. The Governor’s proposal would provide more than 700 million dollars in tax relief.

The target of those tax breaks is low income families, seniors and renters.

For example, the plan would increase the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $5,000. Allowing roughly 800 thousand renters to keep 77 million dollars in their pockets each year.

Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito said, “Our plan would also double the maximum senior circuit breaker credit for more than 100 thousand lower income home owners and renters age 65 and older.”

The revenue that Massachusetts collected this year has far surpassed everyone’s expectations. Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have a different ideas on how to spend that money.

Members of the legsialture are also pushing for rental assistance but a top priority for them is affordable childcare.

These debates can last months. Both the House and Senate will propose their own tax plans before voting on a final version.