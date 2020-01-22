Breaking News
Third suspect in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke arrested in NYC
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Governor Baker releases $44.6B state budget proposal

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker has released a $44.6 billion state budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The plan unveiled Wednesday includes a proposed increase in a per-ride assessment charged to ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. The plan also includes a new oversight board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, a modernization of tax collections, and a $310 million deposit into the state’s “rainy day fund.”

The ride-hailing proposal would increase the per-ride assessment from the current 20 cents to $1, with 70% going to the state and 30% going to cities and towns

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories