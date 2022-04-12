BOSTON (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Governor Baker signed Nero’s law, a bill that provides some much needed protection for our four legged first responders.

This bill became a law in February but the change deserves a proper celebration. Governor Baker made his way down to the Cape Tuesday for a ceremonial bill signing.

On this day in 2018, Yarmouth Police Sargent Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty.

His K9 partner, Nero, was also wounded during the altercation but due to a statute in state law, Nero wasn’t allowed to be treated by any of the ambulances on the scene.

Nero’s law changes that and allows first responders to provide medical care to police K9’s only if there is no one else in need of medical attention.

Governor Baker celebrated this new law Tuesday and he was joined by Sgt. Gannons wife and by K9 Nero.

First responders will now be able to provide treatment to police K9’s including basic first aid, CPR, and administering life-saving interventions such as naloxone.

Many people on Beacon Hill say this law change is long overdue and they are thrilled to see our four legged first responders finally receive the care that they deserve.